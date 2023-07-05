Kent County Council threatens government with judicial review
Kent County Council (KCC) has called on all local authorities to receive "their fair share" of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC).
Council leader Roger Gough said Kent had suffered "disproportionate strain" on its child services.
As a result, the authority has served a claim for judicial review asking the Home Secretary to direct councils other than Kent to receive more UASC.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Between 1 January and 1 July, 648 UASC arrived on Kent shores and were passed to Kent's Children Services, Mr Gough said.
Of these, 426 were transferred to other local authorities under the National Transfer Scheme (NTS).
Mr Gough and Sue Chandler, cabinet member for integrated children's services, said: "Whilst many more children have successfully transferred to other local authorities under the NTS, its operation sadly remains inadequate.
"The wholly disproportionate strain on Kent's children services continues to be overlooked.
"We must ensure that all UK local authorities with capacity share in the support of these children so that KCC can continue to meet its statutory duty to receive new arrivals at Dover into our care, while at the same time meeting our statutory duty to care for them safely."
