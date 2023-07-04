Greenhithe fire: Three people injured in blaze at block of flats
Investigations are under way into the cause of a fire at a block of flats near Dartford.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called to the scene on Carmichael Avenue in Greenhithe, Kent, just before 21:30 BST on Monday.
Paramedics treated three people for smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze with the help of four fire engines, hose reel jets and a height vehicle.
Kent Police said residents were evacuated to a local community centre, but were returned to their homes later on Monday night.
KFRS said the cause of the fire was not yet known but police said they were not treating the incident as suspicious.
