Coxheath: Teenage boy dies in crash between car and e-scooter
A teenage boy has died in a crash involving a car and an e-scooter.
A white BMW and a black e-scooter were involved in the crash while travelling in the same direction in Heath Road in Coxheath, near Maidstone, at 22:00 BST on Saturday, Kent Police said.
The Serious Collision Investigation Unit attended and is investigating the incident.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward.
