Loose crash: Driver dies after car hits wall
A man in his 70s has died in a crash after the car he was driving left the road and hit a wall.
Kent Police said the man was driving a white Hyundai south along the A229 Linton Road in Loose, Kent, when it came off the road and crashed at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.
The driver, who has not been named, died at the scene, police said.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward.
