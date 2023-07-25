Lifeguards: RNLI unable to staff two South East beaches this summer
The RNLI will be unable to staff two South East beaches this summer.
Issues recruiting qualified lifeguards and people choosing "more secure jobs" during the rising cost of living have been blamed for the shortfall.
Beaches at Minster-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey, and Bexhill, in East Sussex, will not be manned by the RNLI.
Bexhill will be patrolled by Rother District Council coastal officers while the RNLI remains hopeful of recruiting staff for Minster.
Sarah Doughty, who is organising a sea swim to mark World Drowning Prevention day on Tuesday, said it is "deeply concerning" that some beaches will not be manned by lifeguards.
She said sea swimming has physical and health benefits but people need "education on sea swimming".
Councillors from Swale Borough Council and Rother District Council said they were "disappointed" the beaches would not be given lifeguard coverage.
The two other beaches on the Isle of Sheppey - Sheerness and Leysdown - will continue to be staffed by the RNLI.
Ed Stevens, the RNLI's regional lifeguard lead for the South East, said: "The RNLI has had issues recruiting enough qualified lifeguards. We are still in a hangover from the pandemic with regards to getting locally trained lifeguards.
"In addition to this, the biggest factor is that a number of staff are moving into more secure jobs, given the current economic climate. The reality is it is a seasonal summer job."
Mr Stevens said Bexhill and Minster-on-Sea are two beaches with a lower number of incidents, which was among "factors considered" when the RNLI made its decision not staff these areas.
Councillor Monique Bonney, from Swale Borough Council, said: "Having the RNLI lifeguards is a welcome reassurance to people, so we are disappointed we've not been able to have enough recruits to provide the usual level of cover.
"To help mitigate this, we are working to bring in some on shore first aid support - which is a large part of the work the lifeguards carry out".
Councillor Hazel Timpe, from Rother District Council, said: "While we're obviously disappointed with this outcome, we know that the RNLI has made huge efforts to try to recruit the lifeguards and it is unfortunate that they have not been able to fill these posts."
She added: "Our own council staff will continue to play their part in promoting beach and water safety, and I'm pleased that the RNLI is looking at providing a face-to-face team to give sea safety advice to our residents and visitors when they visit Bexhill seafront."
