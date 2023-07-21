Gillingham crash: Motorcyclist dies after collision involving car
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Gillingham.
The victim, who was in his 40s, died at the scene on Richmond Road at about 14:15 BST.
Kent Police said the collision involved a black Mercedes convertible and a black Triumph motorbike.
The force has asked any witnesses or anyone with camera footage to come forward as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.