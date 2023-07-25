Firefighters union criticises Kent undressing practice as unsafe
- Published
Firefighters in Kent are made to strip down to their underwear in a practice described by their union as "extremely inappropriate, unacceptable and unsafe".
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said firefighters had to get unclothed "prior to donning their fire kit".
The union said this happened "in full sight of colleagues, and at times, the public".
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said no-one was ever forced to undress.
"We let them decide what is most comfortable for them to do their job well," the service said on Twitter.
The union said that the accepted practice elsewhere was that fire kit was worn over a cotton t-shirt and trousers.
But KFRS said: "Our firefighters decide if they want to wear personal protective equipment over their blue uniform," adding that "the wellbeing of our workforce is paramount".
The service said some firefighters chose to remove their blue uniform trousers before putting on firefighting leggings "for comfort".
Although "there are changing facilities on station for all employees," often crews need to get to a site quickly so change "behind an open fire engine door", KFRS said.
In response, Riccardo la Torre, national officer for the FBU said: "Management should not be endorsing this, full stop.
"The blame does not rest with firefighters working under this policy, but with the senior management who promote it."
He added: "Wearing cotton workwear under PPE is standard practice in most fire services in the rest of the UK. Not only does this protect dignity, but it can also provide some additional protection, including from toxic contaminants in fire. It's embarrassing that this is having to be explained."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.