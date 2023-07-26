Kent supported living residents at risk of harm and abuse - CQC
A company which runs supported living services both in its premises and within the community has been put in special measures.
HF Trust Limited - Kent DCA was rated as inadequate following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspections found the standards of care had "deteriorated rapidly", putting people at "serious risk of avoidable harm and abuse".
The CQC has also issued two warning notices to HF Trust limited.
The company provides services across Kent in clusters, each with their own operational manager, overseen by a registered manager.
At the time of the CQC inspection in May and June, they provided personal care to people at 12 supported living settings and were providing care for 69 people living in their own homes.
Standards 'deteriorated significantly'
A CQC spokesman said: "The service has now been placed in special measures and the CQC has issued two warning notices to focus HF Trust Limited's attention on making rapid and widespread improvements to how they are providing safe care and treatment and managing the service."
Rebecca Bauers, CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "Leaders weren't managing this service well, and standards of care had deteriorated significantly since our previous inspection.
"A lack of cohesive, effective leadership resulted in people being put at serious risk of avoidable harm and abuse."
She said the provider was not keeping people safe from harm.
Ms Bauers said: "There were not enough skilled and competent staff on duty to keep people safe, this must be addressed as a priority."
She added: ""However, feedback we received from relatives at the inspection was generally positive about the care staff provided."
HF Trust Limited has been approached by the BBC for a comment.
