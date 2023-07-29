Kent man charged after suspected drugs seized in Ashford raids
- Published
A man has been charged after more than 60 kilos of suspected Class A drugs as well as cash and weapons were seized by police near Ashford.
David Allen, 53, of Green Lane, Marden, is accused of drugs offences, along with possession of criminal property, possession of a knuckleduster and possession of CS spray.
It followed raids in Smarden and Bethersden on Thursday, police said.
Mr Allen is due to appear before Canterbury Crown Court next month.
More than 60 kilos of suspected amphetamine, over a kilo of suspected cocaine, a "large amount" of cash as well as weapons were seized as part of the operation, officers said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.