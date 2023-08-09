Rolling Stones: Dartford unveils Jagger and Richards statues
Bronze statues of Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been erected in their hometown.
The pair met on a platform at Dartford station in Kent, forming a friendship that would lead to the foundation of The Rolling Stones in 1962.
The statues, which capture the duo mid-performance, were installed on Dartford High Street on Wednesday, in front of members of the musicians' families.
The statues have been created by renowned sculptor Amy Goodman.
Keith Richards' daughter Angela Richards said the statues were "stunning".
"I just think Amy's captured them so perfectly," she said, "completely captured that lovely essence of them when they're on stage.
"I'm sure when they come to London they will probably have a sneaky little drive down. Dartford's a very fond place in his heart."
The statues were unveiled by Angela's daughter Eva, who said she was surprised at how lifelike they are.
"It's nice people want to make things of him like that," she said, "it makes me so happy to see him."
Sculptor Ms Goodman said the unveiling was an emotional moment for her.
She said: "To see Ava stood there, I did have to stop myself bawling my eyes out.
"I loved playing their music loud when I was sculpting it. The opening riff to Gimme Shelter is always one of my favourites, I can just play that again and again and again and again."
The statues have been designed for people to touch and have selfies taken with.
Dartford Borough Council leader Jeremy Kite said: "We want young creative people of today to get a little bit of the Mick and Keith spirit and pursue their dreams.
"It needn't be music, and they won't be as famous as the Rolling Stones, but if they go and do their thing in medicine, the arts, the environment, that would be fantastic.
"I want people to look at this and say 'we're from Dartford, we can do that too.'"
Jagger and Richards both attended Wentworth Primary School in Dartford.
The town has several streets named after Rolling Stones songs, including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive.
