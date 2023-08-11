Channel migrants: More than 100,000 crossings made since 2018
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel on small boats in the last five years.
On Thursday 755 people were detected crossing, according to the Home Office, which is the highest daily number so far this year.
It also confirmed 17 individuals were rescued from the water who had gone overboard on Thursday morning.
It said they were all recovered safely and have been taken ashore for routine health and safety checks.
The RNLI said lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate, Dungeness and Littlestone were called out on Thursday morning to assist the coastguard operation.
Migrant crossings across the Channel started to become regular in the spring of 2018.
