Herne Bay fire: Several vehicles damaged in seafront blaze
Several vehicles have been damaged after a car caught fire in Kent.
Firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle alight in Central Parade, Herne Bay, at 20:09 BST on Saturday.
The vehicle was destroyed and due to the proximity of other parked vehicles, the fire quickly spread to four others which suffered heavy to moderate damage, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause of the fire is not known and there are no reported injuries.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the flames using a high-pressure hose reel jet," a Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
