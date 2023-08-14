Man killed as car ends up in ditch on Romney Marsh
A man has been killed when a car left the road and ended up in a ditch, Kent Police say.
The 20-year-old man was driving a Daihatsu Terios SX on Ham Mill Lane near Snargate on Romney Marsh at about 01:05 BST on Sunday,
The car came to a stop in a ditch at the side of the road, a police spokesman said.
Any witnesses, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage, are asked to contact police.
The man's next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.
