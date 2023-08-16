M20 Operation Brock controls to be stood down
A traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the English Channel is to be stood down.
Operation Brock sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow over a 13-mile section.
The altered road layout will be removed overnight on Saturday.
The Kent Resilience Forum said more than 1 million people had crossed to Europe since schools broke up three weeks ago.
Operation Brock was put into place on the section of the motorway between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford).
The traffic management system was used to hold freight during the busiest weekends of the summer on 20-22 July, then again on 27-29 July.
It was also deployed on 5 August, when Jubilee Way was closed in both directions for more than 24 hours because of a major lorry fire.
Simon Jones, from the Kent Resilience Forum, said: "With the forecasts ahead of the summer getaway, it was right to deploy it and looking back it has served its purpose very well.
"We said we would take Brock away as soon as the risk of disruption to Kent's roads had passed, and we can now safely deliver on that pledge."
