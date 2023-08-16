Over 150 asylum seekers arrive on Kent shores in one day
- Published
At least 150 asylum seekers arrived in small boats on Kent shores on Wednesday amid calmer conditions in the Channel.
At least 100 people arrived in Dover, while about 50 were seen being brought ashore in Kent by the RNLI Dungeness lifeboat, the PA news agency said.
The Border Force was preparing for so-called "red days", when warmer weather creates favourable circumstances for boats, PA added.
The number of small boat arrivals so far in 2023 is now set to top 17,000.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the current numbers were lower than they had been in previous years.
He said he was "determined to fix this problem", but admitted there was a "long way to go".
The men, women and children who landed on the shores have come to the UK from countries like Iran, Syria and Afghanistan.
About 200 people attended a vigil on a beach in Kent on Tuesday in memory of a number of migrants who died in the Channel at the weekend.