Canterbury police officer admits relationship with suspect
A police officer has admitted having an inappropriate relationship with a woman being investigated for a crime.
PC Thomas Hill, 35, a Kent Police officer who was based at Canterbury, pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in public office when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court earlier.
The offence occurred between 9 and 23 December 2020, the court was told.
Sentencing was provisionally set for 4 October.
The court was told Hill, from Deal, "wilfully" misconducted himself "to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the public's trust".
He was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Last month Westminster Magistrates' Court was told Hill had met the woman who was being investigated for an offence.
The pair had had a brief relationship in December 2020 during which they exchanged text messages and met on one occasion while Hill was off duty.
Hill was released on unconditional bail, and pre-sentence reports were ordered by the judge
A further preliminary hearing ahead of sentencing was set for 11 September.
