Cantii Way: Tourism boost as thousands use cycle route map

cyclists on the Cantii Way
The Cantii Way takes in some of Kent's most beautiful countryside
By Bob Dale & James Dunn
A new cycling route through Kent has given the county a tourism boost, a cycling charity claims.

The Cantii Way, a series of trails and roads described as a circuit of Kent by the campaign group Cycling UK, opened in May 2022.

Cycling UK said a map of the route had been downloaded more than 17,000 times since it opened.

The charity claims the Kent economy has benefitted by over £1m through the visitors it has brought in.

Sophie Gordon from Cycling UK said: "We know that cycle tourism does bring a great boost to rural areas. People spend around £84 a day on food and accommodation."

The 145-mile route passes Canterbury Cathedral, Dover's white cliffs, and the Royal Military Canal.

Sophie Gordon of Cycling UK said the route had benefitted Kent's economy

The route was based on an existing loop around Folkestone and Canterbury, extended to Whitstable in the north and Dungeness in the south.

A cycling-themed cafe called the Hub will shortly be opening in Wye near Ashford, and the route is being promoted abroad.

"It seems quintessential England to people from the US or various places," said Ms Gordon, "with your coastline and your fish and chips, the woodlands and the lovely thatched cottages."

Cycling UK
The Cantii Way covers 145 miles of Kent's roads

