E-scooter suspected cause of Gillingham flats fire
- Published
A fire in a block of flats may have been caused by an e-scooter, a fire service has said.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) crews were sent to the blaze in the lobby of a two-storey block in Wood Street, Gillingham.
The fire was reported at about 20:20 BST on Saturday.
"There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is believed to be been linked to an e-scooter," a fire service spokesman said.
