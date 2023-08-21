Faversham crash: Police appeal after motorcyclist dies
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A2 near Faversham.
The crash happened on the Boughton Bypass, near the Brenley Corner roundabout, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday, Kent Police said.
The two vehicles involved were a black Aprilia motorcycle and a grey Skoda Fabia.
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, where the casualty, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.
