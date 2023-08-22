Lioness Alessia Russo nominated for prestigious hometown award
- Published
England Lioness Alessia Russo has been nominated for the freedom of her hometown of Maidstone.
Local councillor Stan Forecast put forward the Arsenal striker for the award after being captivated by her form at the Women's World Cup.
He told BBC Radio Kent a motion had been seconded by his colleagues and it would now be discussed at meetings before a final decision.
If agreed, Russo would receive a ceremonial role at civic functions.
The Freedom of the Borough is given to local people who have had significant success or made a contribution to the town.
Councillor Forecast said the idea of the award had previously been suggested when the Lionesses were victorious at the 2022 Women's European Championships.
Once the Lionesses reached the Women's World Cup final, Forecast said "it was time to award Alessia and show our pride for the lionesses".
England's dreams of winning the title came crashing down on Sunday after the Lionesses came up short against Spain in a 1-0 defeat in Sydney.
Mr Forecast said: "The trophy may not have come home but, in our mind at the borough council, football certainly did, they reached the highest level of international football and inspired a whole nation."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.