Chatham: Jewish cemetery vandalism treated as hate crime
- Published
Police have said they are treating vandalism at a Jewish cemetery as a hate crime.
Several gravestones were knocked over and damaged in the grounds of Chatham Memorial Synagogue in High Street, Rochester. Kent Police said the cost of the damage amounted to about £19,000, and happened between Tuesday 15 and Friday 18 August.
Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner said: "We are investigating this as a hate crime and local patrols will continue to monitor the area."
Dr Dalia Halpern-Matthews, a trustee of the synagogue, said the site had been targeted by vandals five times in recent years.
Mr Jenner, Kent Police's district commander for Medway, said: "This type of incident is thankfully very rare, but has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community. We are therefore very keen to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.
"We have spoken to those responsible for the cemetery and will continue to offer crime prevention advice and the investigation is ongoing."
The synagogue was "appalled" by the latest in a series of raids by vandals at its cemetery.
Howard Soskind, who has been a member of the synagogue for nine years, said the lack of respect shown to the cemetery and those buried there was "disturbing".
Kent Police said it was likely the vandals would have caused a lot of noise while committing the offence as officers appealed for any information.
