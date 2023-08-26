Claire Knights: Body found in search for missing dog walker
- Published
Police searching for a missing 54-year-old woman say a body has been found near a Kent beach.
The discovery was made by a member of the public near Minnis Bay, just after 19:00 BST on Friday, Kent Police said.
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of Claire Knights, missing from Upstreet, have been told.
Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.
There will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations take place, the force added.
Ms Knights' spaniel, called Zebulon, was found on Minnis Bay on Wednesday - the day she was last seen.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.