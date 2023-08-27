Harbledown: Man dies in crash as driver leaves scene
A man in his 60s has died after the motor-tricycle he was riding collided with a car.
The crash happened on the A2050. near Harbledown in Kent, just before 13:00 BST on Saturday.
Kent Police said a blue Mazda collided with a motor-tricycle travelling towards the A2 from Canterbury at a junction near Faulkner's Lane.
The force said the Mazda driver had left the scene before officers arrived and attempts are ongoing to locate him.
He has been described as white and of average build, with short hair.
He was wearing a light-coloured top, dark coloured trousers, and white trainers at the time of the crash.
Kent Police is urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
