Liam Graham: Family appeal over man missing for six weeks
The family of a man from Kent who disappeared six weeks ago say they are mystified over what has happened to him.
Liam Graham, 22, was last seen just before 01:00 BST in Stoke Road, between Lower Stoke and Hoo, on 22 July.
He was with friends when he was involved in a car crash and he then walked away, his family say. He has not been seen since.
His sister, Holly Graham, said: "We need to know if he's OK."
She told the BBC: "He walked away and was seen holding his head. He is thought to have had a head injury.
"We haven't heard any information about him."
Mr Graham, who is from Lower Stoke, is described as white and of a medium build, with short hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark, long-sleeved top.
Ch Insp Trevor Jenner from Kent Police said: "Since Liam's disappearance we have carried out extensive enquiries including a thorough review of CCTV, area searches, and house-to-house enquiries.
"Specialist officers have undertaken searches in numerous locations, assisted by drones, police helicopters, the dog unit, and the search and marine unit."
Ms Graham says her younger brother is greatly loved by all his family.
"At the moment we've having absolutely no luck finding him.
"We've had several search parties out looking for him and we're looking every single day without fail," she said.
"We're missing him so much. We just want him home."
