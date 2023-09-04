Claire Knights: Art school pays tribute to ex-student found dead
- Published
An independent art school has paid tribute to former student and "dear friend" Claire Knights, who was found dead near a beach in Kent.
Ms Knights, 54, was reported missing on 23 August and a body was discovered two days later.
Kent Police said the body was confirmed as that of Ms Knights on Thursday and has begun a murder inquiry.
The Margate School (TMS) said Ms Knights was an "outstanding and exceptional" artist.
Ms Knights joined the school in 2019 to study a Masters in European fine art.
Uwe Derksen, director of the school, said Ms Knights "was often a key contributor in thought and action".
In a tribute posted on its website, the school shared its condolences with her family.
"Her sculptural work had elements of humour and wit alongside the determination," the post said. "Her presence will be sorely missed.
"She was a frequent visitor to exhibitions and events at TMS with her partner, and she formed strong bonds with her fellow students and friends at the school."
A man in his 20s, from Margate, was arrested on 24 August on suspicion of murder.
He has been detained for assessment by medical professionals, and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.