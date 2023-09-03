Highest number of migrants cross Channel in 2023
- Published
The number of migrants that crossed the English Channel on Saturday was the highest seen so far this year.
Government data showed 872 migrants and 15 boats arrived in the UK amid calm weather conditions.
Official figures collated by the BBC revealed the total number of people to have landed on UK shores in 2023 now stands at 21,032 with 436 small boats.
The Home Office said its priority was "to stop the boats".
By the end of August 2022, a total of 25,043 people had made the crossing, meaning figures were slightly lower than this time last year.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was "determined to fix this problem", but admitted there was a "long way to go".
Crossings often rise during favourable weather and this week's forecast suggests further arrivals may be likely.
The Home Office said its Small Boats Operational Command was working alongside French partners and other agencies to disrupt people smugglers.
"The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system," a spokesperson said.
"The government is going even further through our Illegal Migration Act which will mean that people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed to their country of origin or a safe third country," they added.