Oliver Steeper: Parents raise funds for anti-choking devices
- Published
The parents of a boy who died after choking at a nursery say they are fundraising to provide anti-choking devices in childcare settings.
Oliver Steeper was nine months old when he died in hospital after choking on food at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent, in September 2021.
Lewis and Zoe Steeper say they have raised almost £5,000 to fund devices in nurseries across Kent.
The devices, made by Life Vac, cost between £60-80.
The couple say they were made aware of the suction device shortly after their son died and described it as "a miracle".
Mr Steeper said: "We wanted to start a campaign in memory of Oliver anyway and this was a no brainer."
"We were just blown away at how such a simple device can perform almost a miracle when first aid fails. It could save so many lives."
Life Vac said its device had saved more than 1,200 lives to date.
Oliver's family have previously campaigned against planned changes to adult and child ratios in childcare settings, describing plans to increase the number of children supervised by one adult as "unsafe".
The couple say they hope to expand their new campaign to provide devices in childcare settings beyond Kent in the future.
