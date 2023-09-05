Dover: Site transformed into wetland habitat for rare species
An area of "reclaimed" land is being transformed into a wetland habitat for rare and threatened species.
Dover District Council (DDC) said a 27 hectare (0.1 sq m) site at Blue Pigeons Farm on Worth Marshes would deliver "noticeable benefits" to wildlife.
It approved a change-of-use planning application for the site last year.
The RSPB said its Worth Marshes project would provide an important habitat for a vast number of species.
The site already supports threatened birds such as lapwing and redshank that come to the area to breed in the summer, along with wildfowl that spend winters there.
The charity has bought land in the area with the aim of creating the Lydden Valley nature reserve so breeding bird populations can increase. It hopes for it to become a refuge for species adapting to pressures such as climate change.
'Mosaic of habitats'
Senior site manager Isobel Donovan said: "It's great to see the habitat creation and restoration taking place, as the mosaic of habitats, including wet grassland, scrub, grazing marsh and open water is really important for wildlife."
Councillor Susan Beer, DDC's cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said the authority fully supported the project which would "not only help plants and wildlife thrive but will also reduce the impacts of flooding in the surrounding area".
