Claire Knights: Dog walker found dead was trailblazer, say family
- Published
A missing dog walker found dead near a Kent beach was a "trailblazer in life", her family have said in a tribute.
Claire Knights, 54, was reported missing from Upstreet on 23 August and found dead two days later.
In a statement issued through police, her family said they were struggling to come to terms with their loss.
Kent Police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder who was being assessed by medical professionals. An inquest opened on Monday.
The family tribute said: "Claire was a loving mum, partner, daughter and sister - an amazing contemporary artist, a trailblazer in life.
"She loved animals and, in particular, her springer spaniel, Zebulon.
"We, the family, are struggling to come to terms with the fact she is no longer with us. We wish to thank friends and the community for their active support and kind words."
'Outstanding artist'
Ms Knights was discovered dead by her family between St Nicholas Wade and Minnis Bay, while they were looking for her on 25 August.
It is believed she had been walking her spaniel when she disappeared.
An art school, The Margate School, paid tribute to Ms Knights last week, describing her as "an outstanding and exceptional artist, whose work reflected her complex, loving nature".
Opening an inquest on Monday, coroner Catherine Wood said the initial given cause of death was blunt-force injury and drowning.
Ms Wood added that Ms Knights' death was "violent or unnatural".
The inquest was suspended as a criminal inquiry continues.
