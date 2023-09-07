Rochester: Collapsed town pier could be restored
An historic Kent pier, which collapsed and has been disused for several years, could be restored.
Work to remove the broken section of Rochester Pier is due to take eight weeks from later this month, according to Medway Council.
The council closed the pier in 2019 after inspectors declared it unsafe.
A council spokesperson said it was "continuing to explore options for restoring the pier and to improve access to and from the River Medway".
Rochester Pier was originally built in the 1880s and has been an important river access point for small boats and passenger tours.
A Medway Council spokesperson said: "We will soon be carrying out works to remove the collapsed section of Rochester Pier.
"Most of the works will be carried out from the river to reduce congestion on Medway's roads and reduce the carbon footprint of the project."
A spokesman for residents' group, Friends of Rochester, Churchfields and Esplanade, said: "We're excited to hear from Medway Council that work will begin soon on salvaging the collapsed section of Rochester Pier from the river, and they are now considering options for repair and eventual reopening.
"It's not all good news - the fixed pier is in worse structural condition than we had hoped, and as a result, access for our volunteers will not be possible in the foreseeable future.
"Significant repairs will be necessary, and of course these will have to be funded."
