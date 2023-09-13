Maidstone: Woman charged with murder after pub landlord death
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a pub landlord in Maidstone.
The man, named locally as Matthew Bryant, was found with stab wounds by police who were called to Lower Boxley Road at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
Mr Bryant was given medical treatment, but died at the scene, Kent Police said.
Stephane Langley was charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place.
Ms Langley, 54, of Wilsons Lane, Maidstone, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates Court later.
Tributes have been left outside the Hare & Hounds pub on Lower Boxley Road.
A friend of Mr Bryant, Jason Chapman, told the BBC that his death was a "shock".
"He was a lovely guy. He would help anyone. He was always a happy and friendly guy.
"It's such a shock."
