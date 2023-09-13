Maidstone: Woman charged with murder after pub landlord death

Matthew Bryant
Matthew Bryant, 52, was injured outside the Hare & Hounds pub and died later

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a pub landlord in Maidstone.

The man, named locally as Matthew Bryant, was found with stab wounds by police who were called to Lower Boxley Road at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

Mr Bryant was given medical treatment, but died at the scene, Kent Police said.

Stephane Langley was charged with murder and possessing a knife in a public place.

Ms Langley, 54, of Wilsons Lane, Maidstone, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates Court later.

Mr Bryant was given medical treatment, but died at the scene

Tributes have been left outside the Hare & Hounds pub on Lower Boxley Road.

A friend of Mr Bryant, Jason Chapman, told the BBC that his death was a "shock".

"He was a lovely guy. He would help anyone. He was always a happy and friendly guy.

"It's such a shock."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics