HMS Kent: Parade to celebrate honour for HMS Kent
- Published
The company of HMS Kent are to receive an honour from a Kent council.
On Thursday, Kent County Council (KCC) will present the Freedom of Kent to the Royal Navy company.
The largely symbolic award recognises the service that the ship's company has given to the county.
A formal ceremony, parade and march-past through the centre of Maidstone, Kent, will take place on Friday, marking the award.
The Freedom of Kent, which is a symbolic and historical honour, entitles military recipients to march in Kent with drums, fixed bayonets and colours flying.
The award will be presented during a meeting of full council on Thursday.
KCC chairman, councillor Gary Cooke, said: "There is a long association with the ship and the county so it is a great honour for us, as an authority, to mark our appreciation to award the ship's company with the Freedom of the County."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.