Sammy Alban-Stanley: Mother slams response to coroner's report
- Published
The mother of a teenage boy who died after failures in his care has told the BBC the authorities' response to a coroner's report "broke her".
Sammy Alban-Stanley, 13, died after falling from a Ramsgate harbour wall in April 2020. A coroner said intervention could have prevented his death.
His mother Patricia said authorities had not considered the concerns raised.
The government said it was investing "record sums" in measures to boost children's mental health.
As well as being autistic, Sammy had Prader Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare neurological condition which left him unable to regulate his emotions.
His family said they fought for years to get a couple of hours' help each day.
In a Prevention of Future Deaths report published in March 2022, the coroner said that during the pandemic "no replacement support was provided despite the need being obvious".
It said that if more help had been given it "may have made a difference to his high-risk behaviour and ultimately his death".
Ms Alban Stanley said that after the coroner's report she "thought that perhaps another life could be saved... but when those replies came, it broke me - again".
She said: "I was hoping [the authorities] would look at the concerns the coroner had, but no."
'Unprecedented' situation
Responding to the coroner's concerns, the Department of Health and Social Care said urgent action was needed at the time to suppress the Covid-19 virus... and ultimately save lives."
The Department for Education wrote: "The situation was unprecedented and presented new and unfamiliar demands."
The Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group said: "Mental health services are under extreme pressure with increasing referrals."
The NHS in Kent said it was investing in services for children with neuro-developmental needs, making sure care was co-ordinated rapidly.
On Monday, a government spokesperson said the support system for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities was being reformed "prioritising earlier intervention".