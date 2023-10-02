Deal: Blood testing to be reinstated at Victoria Hospital
Blood tests are to be reinstated at a Kent hospital.
The phlebotomy unit at Victoria Hospital in Deal shut in 2021, with staff shortages blamed.
Campaigners have welcomed the move, as previously patients had to travel to other hospitals if their GP could not do the tests.
NHS Kent and Medway said the service would be "commissioned for 12 months to establish service demand and to determine next steps."
Paul Bentley, chief executive of NHS Kent and Medway, said: "We value listening to local people and hope that this service in Deal suits the current demand and enables all residents to access timely blood tests."
