Sittingbourne: Family sues after boy loses toes on escalator
- Published
A family is taking legal action after their young son lost two toes on an escalator at a train station.
The parents of four-year-old Oscar said his wellington boot got caught between the side of the escalator at London Bridge on New Year's Day.
The family, from Sittingbourne, Kent, said they were suing Network Rail for negligence.
The rail company has denied liability, stating the escalator had no faults at the time and was not unsafe.
Oscar and his parents had spent the day in London attending this year's New Year's Day parade and having pizza.
They were travelling home to Sittingbourne through London Bridge station when the incident occurred.
A passing doctor helped treat the boy and an escalator engineer helped free him.
Oscar was taken to St Thomas' Hospital where his little toe was fully amputated and his fourth toe partially removed.
Oscar said: "I was crying because it really hurt."
His mother Alyson said her son was "screaming and crying".
"It was terrifying, probably the worst day of our lives," she said.
Oscar's father, Jason, added: "A lovely family day out ended in absolute disaster for us.
"I am confident our little boy wasn't doing anything he shouldn't have been on the escalator.
"We were right next to him, and it was such a frightening experience to see him suddenly trapped like that."
He said his son had been "really suffering" since and was "completely terrified" of going near any escalators or lifts.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "The safety and wellbeing of our passengers is always our number one priority and our thoughts are with the young boy and his family at this very difficult time.
"Everyone in Network Rail and particularly the team at London Bridge station are saddened by this incident.
"However, while the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeast todaysoutheasttoday@bbc.co.uk.