Motorcyclist dies in crash involving two cars in Ockley
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving two cars in Surrey.
The crash happened on Forest Green Road in Ockley at about 19:30 BST on Saturday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The drivers of the cars were not seriously injured. The road was closed in both directions in the village at the junction with Mole Street while an investigation was carried out.
Police are calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.