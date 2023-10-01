Asquith Xavier: Train named after guard who fought 'whites-only' rule
- Published
A train has been named after a railway worker who overturned a racist recruitment policy.
Asquith Xavier, who lived in Chatham, Kent, overturned a decision not to employ him as a guard at London's Euston station because of his ethnicity in 1966.
This unofficial policy was known as the colour bar.
Avanti West Coast, which has named one of its Pendolino trains after him, said he "left an incredible legacy".
Designers worked with the family of Mr Xavier - who died in 1980 - to create the train nameplate which depicts him working as a guard.
His daughter, Maria Magdalena-Xavier, said: "To think about what our father experienced, whilst applying for a promotion as a train guard at Euston station with the racial discrimination he faced, and now to this day - a train being named after him in his honour and recognising his important campaign - is truly amazing.
"I sincerely hope that the passengers on their train journey will take the time to look up and learn about our father's journey to justice."
Mr Xavier was part of the Windrush generation, moving to England from Dominica in 1956.
He initially worked for British Railways - later renamed British Rail - as a porter, working his way up to guard at London's Marylebone station.
Guards were no longer required at the station and he applied for a job doing the same role at Euston.
He was rejected because of his ethnicity and despite his experience.
After negotiations with the National Union of Railwaymen (NUR) British Railways overturned the decision and announced that none of its future job opportunities in London would be closed on racial grounds.
Huw Merriman, rail minister, said: "Asquith Xavier's story and determination for fair employment is one that everyone should know, and I'm delighted to see his name adorn this train for passengers up and down the country to see and be inspired by."
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch described the train naming as an "important initiative".
A plaque honouring Mr Xavier was unveiled at the train station in his home town, Chatham, in 2020.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeast todaysoutheasttoday@bbc.co.uk.