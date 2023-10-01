Broadstairs: Teenage passenger dies after car hits tree
An 18-year-old passenger has died after a car hit a tree in Kent.
The incident happened in Dumpton Park Drive, Broadstairs, at around 03:20 BST on Sunday. The black Seat Ibiza hit the tree near the junction with Bay View Road.
The passenger, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene. The car driver was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for injuries.
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
