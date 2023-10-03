Maidstone: Police officers recover body from park
Officers searching for a missing teenage boy have located a body in a park in Kent.
On Monday, police were called to Mote Park, Maidstone, at about 11:00 BST.
The body was located in woodland, the force confirmed.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday 6 September have been informed.
