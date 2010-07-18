A large fire has caused extensive damage to a scout centre in Blackpool.

Six fire engines were called to the blaze at the Scout District Headquarters on Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, in the early hours of Saturday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames spread from the main headquarters to other buildings nearby.

Heyhouses Lane was closed while officers brought the blaze under control. An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire.

Paul Broughton, an Explorer Scout leader in the area, said the fire was a major blow to the scouting movement on the Fylde.

"Obviously it was a very good facility which unfortunately now is no longer with us," he said.

"I think it will upset a lot of people. Immediate events will have to be moved to alternative locations and meetings will take place to discuss what is going to happen in the future."