Inquiry after man dies in digger crash in Blackburn

  • 23 August 2010

A 21-year-old man has died in a digger crash on an industrial site in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The victim was discovered in the cab of the Bobcat digger at Gordon Mill, Lower Hollins Bank Street, just after midnight on Sunday.

He had suffered fatal head injuries. Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation has been handed over to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

