Image caption Police said the fire was started deliberately

An elderly woman has died following a fire at a care home.

Edith Stuart, 96, suffered severe burns in the fire on Monday at Cleveleys Park Rest Home, Cleveleys, and died on Tuesday evening.

Lancashire Police said the fire was started deliberately and a woman, 27, and 17-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Five other residents were injured and five more were led to safety from the blaze before fire crews arrived.

Det Supt Neil Esseen said: "Working in conjunction with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, we have carried out an examination of the scene and have concluded that the cause of the fire was deliberate ignition.

"Our investigation will now focus on who started the fire and we have two people in custody assisting us with our inquiries."