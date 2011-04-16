Man 'savagely assaulted' in Blackburn
- Published
A 22-year-old man was "savagely assaulted" in a car park in Blackburn, police have said.
Passers-by discovered Ryan Livesey, of Blackburn, lying in the car park off Paradise Lane at about midnight.
He had suffered head injuries and is in a coma at the Royal Preston Hospital. His condition is described as critical but stable.
Lancashire Police has started a major investigation and appealed to anyone with information to get in touch.
'Family devastated'
Det Supt Neil Esseen, from the force's major investigation team, said: "This is a serious incident in which a young man was savagely assaulted and we are working hard to establish the circumstances about how Ryan came by his injuries.
"It is important we build up a picture of Ryan's movements on Friday night so I would appeal to anybody that spent time with Ryan or witnessed any form of altercation to come forward.
"His family are understandably devastated and are at his bedside."
Police believe Ryan was wearing a white and blue t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and possibly a grey hooded top.