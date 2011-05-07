A teenage boy has undergone surgery for serious head injuries after he was attacked in Lancashire.

The 16-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital after an emergency call to Highfield Road, Darwen at 2200 BST on Friday.

He was transferred to the Royal Preston Hospital where he is said to be in a serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy from Darwen has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is being questioned by detectives.

Det Insp Mark Winstanley said: "This boy has received some particularly nasty injuries and we are appealing for anyone who has any information as to how he came about those injuries to contact police as soon as possible."