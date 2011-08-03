A man threatened three people at knifepoint in Blackpool within the space of 30 minutes, police have said.

A man was threatened with a knife in Banks Street at about 01:45 BST on Saturday while walking home.

Two other men, who had asked for directions to a taxi rank, were taken into an alleyway off Gorton Street by the man who then produced a knife.

As one of the men fled, the attacker head butted the other and stole his passport, bank cards and cash from him.

PC Steve Higgs, of Lancashire Police, said: "We do believe that these two robberies are linked and we are appealing for anyone who may have any information at all to come forward.

"In both instances, the offender is described as mixed race, about 5ft 8in tall and in his late teens to early 20s.

"He was wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit trousers. I would urge anyone who may recognise this description or who may have any information that might help us to get in touch."