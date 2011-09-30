Image caption Police are urging anyone who recognises the man to come forward

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attempted abduction of a schoolgirl in Lancashire.

The 15-year-old girl was walking to school along Croston Road in Lostock Hall at about 08:25 BST when a man in a car approached her.

When she refused a lift he got out and grabbed her arm, but she managed to run off and raise the alarm.

Lancashire Police have now released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to.

Detectives are urging anyone who thinks they recognise him to contact police.

Det Insp John Entwisle, of Leyland Police, said: "I would ask people to take a close look and if anyone thinks they can put a name to the face I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

"Fortunately, incidents of this nature are rare and a full investigation is under way."

The man was described as white, aged in his late 40s or early 50s, about 5ft 10in (1.7m) tall with a local accent.

He was skinny with broad shoulders and straight, greasy, black hair down past his ears with a wave or curl at the front.

He was wearing a black jacket, zipped up halfway with a white top underneath. He was also wearing grey woollen gloves.