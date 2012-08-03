Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke given civic honour
Olympic cycling gold medallist Steven Burke is to be honoured on his return to Lancashire.
He will become an Honorary Freeman of the Borough in Pendle after winning gold in the team pursuit track cycling.
Council leader Joe Cooney said: "I can't tell you how proud I am to have an Olympic gold medallist from our town."
The former Colne Park High School student is now a double Olympic medallist.
The 24-year-old had already won a bronze medal in the men's individual pursuit at Beijing in 2008 after being called from the reserve squad with just 48 hours notice.
The "Colne Cyclone" has twice been part of a world-record breaking team this year - in the team pursuit final at the Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne and on Thursday, as part of the Great Britain Olympic team, setting a new world-record time during the men's team pursuit track cycling qualifier.
Mr Cooney said: "When we talk about inspiring a generation there can be no better way than having a young person from your town winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games.
"He's a great ambassador for the sport, and the best of it is he's only at the start of his career.
"I can't wait to welcome him home to celebrate in Colne."
On Wednesday Chorley Council's deputy leader announced Bradley Wiggins is to be offered the Freedom of the Borough of Chorley on his return to Lancashire.