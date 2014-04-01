Suspect charged with attempting to murder man, 97
A 57-year-old man has been charged with attempting to murder a 97-year-old man who was severely injured in an attack in Lancashire.
Stefan Martens, of St Annes, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Blackpool and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 24 April.
The elderly man was found at a property in St Annes at 08:30 BST on Sunday and taken from the scene by helicopter.
He is being treated at the Royal Preston Hospital.
