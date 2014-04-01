Teenager apologises for slapping Asda worker with fish
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has apologised for slapping a supermarket worker in the face with a fish.
CCTV images of the girl were released by Lancashire Police following the incident at the Asda store on Hyndburn Road in Accrington in February.
The 52-year-old victim was working behind the fish counter when she was approached by the teenager and slapped with a bream.
Police said the girl wrote a letter of apology and the matter was now closed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.