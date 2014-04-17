Kacey Hambleton death leaves father 'heartbroken'
- Published
The father of a two-year-old girl who died after being found "unresponsive" in Blackpool has said it feels "like my heart has been ripped out".
Kacey Hambleton died in Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital on Saturday after being discovered by emergency crews in Layton two days earlier.
Russell Hambleton said her death had left his family "absolutely devastated and heartbroken".
Connor Gibson, 23, from Melrose Avenue, Blackpool has been charged with murder.
Mr Hambleton said the toddler had been his "little princess".
"Kacey was a beautiful little girl with so much to live for," he said.
"She has been taken from us far too soon."
He added that his family were "trying to take each day as it comes".
